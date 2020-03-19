Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$6.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.59.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$2.47 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $531.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.98.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$390.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 111.74%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,314.29%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

