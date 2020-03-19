Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$15.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TOU. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$7.27 and a 12 month high of C$22.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,018.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,601,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,464,881.18. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,866.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

