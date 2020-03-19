Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$1.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.83.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$0.47 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

