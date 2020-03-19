Roth Capital Cuts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from to in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $73.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 446.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

