Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $4.16 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

