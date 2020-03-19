Robyn Perriss Buys 15,000 Shares of Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) insider Robyn Perriss bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) per share, for a total transaction of £150,300 ($197,711.13).

SCT stock opened at GBX 924 ($12.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,120.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,088.03. Softcat PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 769 ($10.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80).

Softcat (LON:SCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCT. Barclays began coverage on Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Softcat to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Softcat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,184.50 ($15.58).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

