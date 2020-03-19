Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Insider Purchases £48,400 in Stock

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

RMV stock opened at GBX 468.60 ($6.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. Rightmove Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 637.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 607.54.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Rightmove Plc will post 1971.5232432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 615 ($8.09) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.33 ($7.74).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

