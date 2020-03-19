Reviewing U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (NASDAQ:DGRLY)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $5.54 million 0.53 -$1.04 million N/A N/A DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $2.19 billion 0.18 $143.73 million N/A N/A

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Energy and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -5.39% -3.48% -2.33% DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 3.92% 3.09% 0.28%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR beats U.S. Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent. It has interests in oil and gas leases covering 4,744 net acres; and 13.89 net producing wells. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About DELEK GRP LTD/ADR

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

