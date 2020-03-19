Reviewing Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) & Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) and Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taubman Centers and Eastgroup Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taubman Centers $661.05 million 3.76 $229.48 million $3.71 10.94 Eastgroup Properties $331.39 million 11.52 $121.66 million $4.98 19.70

Taubman Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Eastgroup Properties. Taubman Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastgroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Taubman Centers has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Taubman Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Taubman Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Taubman Centers and Eastgroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taubman Centers 33.47% -94.55% 4.92% Eastgroup Properties 36.71% 11.45% 5.16%

Dividends

Taubman Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Taubman Centers pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastgroup Properties pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Taubman Centers has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Eastgroup Properties has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Taubman Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Taubman Centers and Eastgroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taubman Centers 0 7 1 0 2.13 Eastgroup Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20

Taubman Centers currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus target price of $131.40, suggesting a potential upside of 33.92%. Given Eastgroup Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastgroup Properties is more favorable than Taubman Centers.

Summary

Eastgroup Properties beats Taubman Centers on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

