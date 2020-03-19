Reviewing Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Green Earth Technologies (NYSE:GETG)

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Livent has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Earth Technologies has a beta of 16.79, indicating that its share price is 1,579% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Livent and Green Earth Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 4 5 1 0 1.70 Green Earth Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Livent presently has a consensus target price of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 52.46%. Given Livent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Livent is more favorable than Green Earth Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Livent and Green Earth Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent 12.93% 11.53% 8.14% Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Livent and Green Earth Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $388.40 million 2.17 $50.20 million $0.42 13.74 Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Livent has higher revenue and earnings than Green Earth Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Livent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Green Earth Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Livent beats Green Earth Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Green Earth Technologies

Green Earth Technologies, Inc. creates, develops, markets, sells, and distributes bio-based performance and cleaning products to the oil and gas well service, automotive aftermarket, outdoor power equipment, and marine markets worldwide. The company offers well services products, including well stimulation, sump remediation, and surface washing agents, as well as storage tank, oil field rig, and equipment cleaners; and performance products, such as motor oils, racing oils, engine oils, fuel stabilizers, and other lubricants. It also provides outdoor power equipment and cleaning chemicals comprising pressure washer equipment, multipurpose-multi surface cleaner, foam and oxy foam blaster, and grill and surface cleaner, as well as concrete cleaner and degreaser, siding and all purpose cleaner, and mold and mildew stain remover; and automotive appearance products consisting of car wash, wheel cleaner and brake dust shield, tire shine, glass cleaner, interior protectant, and rain repellent and anti-fog products. The company sells its products under the G-CLEAN, Well Wake-UP, G-OIL, and G-MARINE brands. It sells its products directly, as well as through distribution agreements with wholesalers, contractual arrangements with independent sales and marketing professionals, and the Internet. The company serves home centers, mass retail outlets, automotive stores, and equipment manufacturers. Green Earth Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

