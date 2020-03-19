Reviewing Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Enel S.p.A. ADS alerts:

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel S.p.A. ADS 3.44% 5.49% 1.57% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Enel S.p.A. ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. CLP pays out 247.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS and CLP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel S.p.A. ADS $89.37 billion 0.72 $5.66 billion N/A N/A CLP $10.94 billion 2.29 $594.39 million $0.23 43.09

Enel S.p.A. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than CLP.

Risk & Volatility

Enel S.p.A. ADS has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enel S.p.A. ADS and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel S.p.A. ADS 0 3 1 0 2.25 CLP 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

Enel S.p.A. ADS beats CLP on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; upstream gas; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.