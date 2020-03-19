Reviewing Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) and Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) and Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dermira and Neurotrope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira -256.08% -583.07% -50.25% Neurotrope N/A -72.04% -67.80%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dermira and Neurotrope, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira 0 3 5 0 2.63 Neurotrope 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dermira currently has a consensus price target of $18.79, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%. Neurotrope has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Neurotrope’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neurotrope is more favorable than Dermira.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dermira and Neurotrope’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira $42.34 million 24.14 -$221.54 million ($5.24) -3.58 Neurotrope N/A N/A -$11.02 million ($1.37) -0.52

Neurotrope has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dermira. Dermira is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurotrope, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Dermira shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Neurotrope shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Dermira shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Neurotrope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dermira has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurotrope has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neurotrope beats Dermira on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older. It also develops lebrikizumab, a novel injectable humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; and early-stage research and development programs in other areas of dermatology. Dermira, Inc. has a right of first negotiation agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize glycopyrronium tosylate for the treatment of hyperhidrosis in Japan; an agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc. to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab; and a development and commercialization agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. to develop Cimzia for the treatment of psoriasis. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases. The company has a license agreement with The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University for the use of bryostatin structural derivatives, known as bryologs, for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardio protection, and traumatic brain injury; and a license agreement to an accelerated synthesis of bryostatin-1. Neurotrope, Inc. also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for the research and clinical development of Bryostatin-1. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

