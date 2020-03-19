Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) Insider Acquires £19,200 in Stock

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) insider John Paul Welborn bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

John Paul Welborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, John Paul Welborn bought 70,000 shares of Resolute Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($69,060.77).

Shares of Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 36.51 ($0.48) on Thursday. Resolute Mining Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 46.75 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.