Research Analysts Set Expectations for Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

