Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

3/18/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/17/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

2/21/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

2/21/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

2/15/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

2/11/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

2/4/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “sector perform spec under wgt” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

KL opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.32. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

