Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

Shares of CPE opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $202.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,500. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 81,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after buying an additional 1,960,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

