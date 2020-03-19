Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNO. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €48.20 ($56.05).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €15.09 ($17.55) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €28.49 and its 200 day moving average is €42.20. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.