Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Reinsurance Group of America traded as low as $76.56 and last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 82817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,398,000 after buying an additional 112,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 50,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.77.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

