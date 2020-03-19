Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 780.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

REG opened at $37.79 on Thursday. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.