Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 64.50%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

