Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.80” Price Target for STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP)

Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of STEP opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

