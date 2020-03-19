Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,876,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

PWV opened at $29.15 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.