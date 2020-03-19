Raymond James Downgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to Sell

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by Raymond James to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.
Shares of QEP opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $8.47.
In related news, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. FMR LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QEP Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in QEP Resources by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 588,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in QEP Resources by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in QEP Resources by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 357,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
