Raymond James Downgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to Sell

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by Raymond James to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of QEP opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. FMR LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QEP Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in QEP Resources by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 588,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in QEP Resources by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in QEP Resources by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 357,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

