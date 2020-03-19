Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

