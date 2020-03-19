Raymond James & Associates Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,674 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 329,268 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of CLF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

