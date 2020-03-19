Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 630.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 971,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,359,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

