Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Down 0.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $109.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ralph Lauren traded as low as $66.73 and last traded at $71.41, approximately 117,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,492,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,686,000 after purchasing an additional 602,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $27,841,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,730,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

