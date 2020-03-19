Ra Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,965 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the average volume of 200 put options.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,163.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,475 shares of company stock worth $1,098,709. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,480,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,281,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 142,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,758,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of RARX opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.78. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.