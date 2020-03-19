Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Up 6.5%

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61, 4,600,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,939,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRTEA. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

