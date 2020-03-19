Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics reported a strong fourth quarter with both earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues for Diagnostic Information Services grew on strong volume growth, an easy comparable and acquisitions amid significant reimbursement pressure related to PAMA. We are upbeat about the company’s expanded network access, which helped accelerate volume growth in the quarter. The current-year outlook seems promising despite the company’s having reckoned another year of meaningful reimbursement. Quest Diagnostics has outperformed its industry over the past six months. On the flip side, the company is currently facing several PAMA-related reimbursement issues and pricing pressure. This apart, escalating costs and a tough competitive landscape are concerns.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.65.

DGX stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

