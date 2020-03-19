Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

CAG opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $22,451,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 747,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,592,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

