Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.56 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from to in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $150.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.30 and a 200-day moving average of $226.90. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

