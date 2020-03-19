Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,055 shares of company stock worth $303,660 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.