Pyxis Tankers (PXS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.60. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

PXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Saturday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.94.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

