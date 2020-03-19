PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading Down 8.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) shares dropped 8.7% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $81.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PVH traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $37.20, approximately 129,224 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,310,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

