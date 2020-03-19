Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Trading Up 8.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.33, approximately 106,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 89,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Specifically, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $269,390.00. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 98.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

