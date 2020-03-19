Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

NYSE PEG opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

