ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) CEO Purchases $273,760.00 in Stock

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) CEO George L. Fotiades acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $273,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSEARCA CMD opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $93.87.
ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity
ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.
See Also: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.