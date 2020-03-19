ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) CEO Purchases $273,760.00 in Stock

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) CEO George L. Fotiades acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $273,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEARCA CMD opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

