ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 290,361 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,067,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 267,819 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in First Solar by 51.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 191,709 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in First Solar by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 533,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $29,869,000 after buying an additional 125,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,151.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,310 shares of company stock worth $2,099,959 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

