ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNKN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNKN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

