Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 76,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 29,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average of $153.76. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

