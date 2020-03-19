Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.59. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$4.05.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,080.66. Insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835 over the last 90 days.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

