PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Down 12.1% on Analyst Downgrade

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK)’s stock price dropped 12.1% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00. The stock traded as low as C$6.98 and last traded at C$7.04, approximately 291,252 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 892,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

PSK has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.88.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 163.52%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.