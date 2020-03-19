Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1,687.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLYM. KeyCorp began coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

