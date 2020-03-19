Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,450

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLUS has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

PLUS stock opened at GBX 792.60 ($10.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 885.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 824.99. The stock has a market cap of $851.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. Plus500 has a 1-year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 989.60 ($13.02).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other Plus500 news, insider Elad Even-Chen purchased 11,000 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £91,410 ($120,244.67). Also, insider Asaf Elimelech purchased 5,000 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 935 ($12.30) per share, for a total transaction of £46,750 ($61,496.97).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

