Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plexus were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

