Piper Sandler Weighs in on Baxter International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAX. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from to in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.16.

NYSE BAX opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

