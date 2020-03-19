Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

DRQ opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.