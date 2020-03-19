Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 6,905 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 152,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stepan by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCL opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.30. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $105.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.39.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

SCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

