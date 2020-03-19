Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,869 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its position in WD-40 by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 stock opened at $196.27 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.34.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.